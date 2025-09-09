Tom Homan calls out 'Morning Joe' host for accusing ICE agents of disappearing people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border czar Tom Homan sparred with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday after she said people were being "disappeared" during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Brzezinski repeatedly pushed Homan to share data he said showed 70% of the immigrants being targeted had criminal records. The Trump administration highlighted the same statistic in an August press release. However, reporting from The Associated Press in July 2025 said a majority had no criminal records.

"I’d love some transparency as to why a lot of these people have been disappeared. You say you have data. We would love to see it," Brzezinski said.

"You just said disappeared. That is a ridiculous thing to say because ICE is doing the same thing we’ve done for decades. But, because of the last four years, ICE wasn’t allowed to enforce the law. ICE was told to sit back," Homan responded.

Homan also criticized the Biden administration, pointing to the record of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We’re doing the same thing right now that we did when I started back in 1984. ICE agents are enforcing the laws enacted by Congress," he said. "If you don’t like what ICE is doing, then go protest Congress.

"To say we disappeared people, no. We’re arresting people that are in the country illegally and are a public safety threat. We know exactly who we’re going to arrest when we go look for them. We have a case file in front of us. We have all those facts. This is not disappearing people. This is a planned, targeted enforcement operation that we’re doing," Homan continued.

"And the comments like you just made is one of the reasons why these men and women are under threat every day, not just the men and women in ICE, but their spouses and their children. They’re not disappearing people. They’re enforcing the law."

On Sunday, Homan vowed more workplace immigration enforcement operations, similar to the Georgia Hyundai plant raid that detained hundreds last week.

ICE agents arrested nearly 500 people during a raid Thursday at an electric battery plant in Georgia run by Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. Most of those arrested were reportedly South Korean nationals living and working in the country illegally either by entering without authorization, overstaying visas or violating visa waivers by working.

