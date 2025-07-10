Texas man on probation allegedly chases ICE vehicle, damages it after enforcement raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man free on bond for a drug charge chased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Texas as they were conducting an operation at his father's tire shop, authorities said.

Sergio Olivares, 22, allegedly confronted ICE agents in the Houston suburb of Humble Wednesday as they were conducting an operation at a tire shop, said Mark Herman, the Harris County constable for Precinct 4.

Deputies with the constable's office responded to a call from ICE agents saying they were being "aggressively pursued" by someone.

During the confrontation, Olivares damaged a side mirror on an ICE vehicle and chased them "down the roadway in a reckless and dangerous manner, endangering surrounding motorists," the constable's office said.

Olivares, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with criminal mischief and was being held on $500 bond, said Constable Mark Herman.

Fox News obtained bodycam footage of Olivares being arrested and sitting handcuffed inside a squad car. He is seen asking a deputy if he can call his lawyer.

"I have to check in for probation, sir," he said, according to the footage.

Olivares was out on bond for a felony drug possession charge, according to court records.

Wednesday's incident came amid a 700% increase in assaults against immigration and other federal agents carrying out operations across the country. From the day after President Donald Trump took office earlier this year until Monday, the department recorded 79 assaults, representing a significant increase year over year, the Department of Homeland Security said last week.

Authorities conducting illegal immigration enforcement have been assaulted and have had objects like Molotov cocktails thrown at them.