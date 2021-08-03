Armed robbery suspect believed linked to Brinks truck shooting is captured: report

A suspect believed tied to an armed robbery of Brinks truck was shot Monday during a police pursuit in Cobb County, Georgia, and taken into custody, reports said.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said there is a multiagency investigation--including the FBI-- into several armored car robberies, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta's WSB-TV reported that the most recent attempted robbery unfolded Monday morning in Cherokee County. The report said a Brinks security guard was shot outside of an Atlanta-area medical center. The guard has been listed in stable condition. Police are working to determine if anything was taken during the robbery attempt.

Another theft occurred on Sunday when police in Atlanta said a man shot at a Loomis Security officer after robbing an armored truck. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that it wasn't clear if that incident was connected with the other armed robberies.

The guard returned fire, but the suspect managed to flee the scene, according to the paper.

Delk said multiple agencies and the FBI had a lookout on the suspect's vehicle, which was spotted by an officer who attempted to apprehend the driver, FOX 5 reported.

"During that attempt, a Powder Springs officer did fire and strike the suspect," Delk said. "He did continue to flee, however, in the vehicle."

Police said that while fleeing, the suspect struck another car. Officers used a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to spin out into a wooded area.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he has a non-life-threatening wound to the arm.

He is expected to be booked upon his release from the hospital, according to the station.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, FOX 5 reported. Delk said the FBI was also joining the investigation and is at the scene.