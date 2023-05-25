Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

FBI searches home linked to multiple Memphis politicians

The FBI didn't release details about the search

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
FBI agents are vulnerable to 'retaliation' without due process: Attorney Stephen Kohn Video

FBI agents are vulnerable to 'retaliation' without due process: Attorney Stephen Kohn

Whistleblower attorney Stephen Kohn weighs in on claims from alleged FBI misconduct whistleblowers.

The home of a Memphis City Council member and Shelby County commissioner was searched Thursday by the FBI in Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital that the search was conducted at the Memphis home, which property records show is owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford, Sr.

The home is also associated with his son, Edmund Ford, Jr., who is a Shelby County commissioner, a campaign filing from March indicates.

Memphis picture

Edmund Ford Sr. and  Edmund Ford, Jr. (Memphis, Tennessee and Shelby County)

The spokesperson didn't confirm any further details about the search.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to both Edmund Ford, Sr. and Edmund Ford, Jr.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.