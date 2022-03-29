FBI reopens Missouri cold-case murder of 26-year-old Diana Ault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is reopening a decades-old unsolved murder case of a 26-year-old Missouri woman and has asked the public for help.

Diana Ault was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home in Independence, a city located about 9 miles outside of Kansas City, on Jan. 31, 1994. Ault’s two children, both under the age of 5, were found in the home unharmed.

MISSING WOMAN FROM MICHIGAN FOUND MURDERED IN GEORGIA 33 YEARS AGO IDENTIFIED

Before Ault’s body was discovered, Independence police found Ault’s late-1980s red Pontiac Grand Prix abandoned at the nearby Church of the Nazarene. Officers discovered a stainless-steel revolver ammunition, and a spent round inside the vehicle.

"The re-examination of this homicide, alongside our partners, demonstrates law enforcement’s long memory and relentless persistence in obtaining justice for victims and their families," FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said in a written statement.

Dayoub said that investigators were hopeful that advances in technology in the 28 years since Ault’s death would help advance the case forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ault’s father, Bill Laskey, told KSHB-TV that his daughter was "a good kid," who he remembered as friendly and a hard worker.

"I just leave it up to the Lord, that’s all I can do," Laskey said of the investigation to catch his daughter’s killer.

The FBI asked the public to submit tips by calling the FBI’s toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online attips.fbi.gov.