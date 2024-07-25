FBI raids $3.5 M home of former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

The FBI earlier this week raided the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Federal agents searched the five-bedroom, $3.5 million residence of Linda Sun in a gated community on the North Shore of Long Island.

"The FBI New York conducted court-authorized law enforcement in Manhasset," an FBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The agency did not offer details about why the home was targeted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hochul's office.

Neither Sun, 40, nor her husband, Chris Hu, 41, has been accused of any wrongdoing and no arrests were made, the New York Post reported.

"While there is no official accusation and wrongdoing, a judge had to approve this search warrant and searching somebody's house is very intrusive," Paul Mauro a lawyer and Fox News contributor, said. "Obviously, there must be some indicia of wrongdoing for the judge to have approved it."

A search warrant for the raid was obtained by the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on the matter to Fox News Digital.

The home owned by Sun and her husband was transferred into a trust in March, property records show. Sun, one of Hochul's former deputy chiefs of staff, also worked under former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

While working under Hochul, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and diversity, equity and inclusion, her profile shows.

She left her executive chamber role after 15 months and took a job in 2022 with the New York State Department of Labor.

She left public service last year after allegedly being fired following "evidence of misconduct," a source familiar told The Post. The source said the alleged misconduct was referred to law enforcement.

Sun's husband operates a liquor store in Queens where at least one bottle of wine positioned near the door retailed for $700, the Post reported.

Efforts to reach the couple were unsuccessful.