FBI looking for answers after stolen Humvee recovered

An armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in California last week has been recovered, the FBI announced Wednesday.

FBI Los Angeles tweeted about the green camouflage vehicle: "The #Humvee stolen from a military facility in Bell was recovered early this morning by the FBI & partners. We continue to seek information about the party responsible for the theft. Please call 3104776565 with tips. Thank you to our community for being on the lookout #Recovered"

The Humvee, which the FBI said is worth about $120,000, was stolen Friday morning from the National Guard Armory in a Los Angeles suburb, the agency said in a news release.

The FBI announced a search Saturday and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle.

The agency warned that theft from a military facility is a violation of federal law and carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Laura Eimiller of the FBI’s LA bureau told the Los Angeles Times the Humvee, officially known as the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, is a "combat vehicle" and was "up-armored" to be more resistant to attack.