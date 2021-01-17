Military Humvee stolen from California National Guard facility; FBI offers 10G reward

The FBI is searching for an armored military vehicle that was stolen from a National Guard facility in Southern California on Friday.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, more commonly known as a Humvee, was stolen around 8:15 a.m. from the National Guard Armory in Bell, a suburb outside of Los Angeles, federal authorities said in a statement on Saturday. The vehicle is worth about $120,000.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle.

The Humvee was described as having four doors and being green camouflage in color. Its battalion number 40TH BSB is printed on the vehicle. The vehicle’s bumper number is #40BSBHQ6; the Administrative number is WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; and the registration number is NZ311R.

The agency warned that theft from a military facility is a violation of federal law and carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The FBI’s Major Theft Task Force is investigating the theft with assistance from local police and the California Army National Guard.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the person or group responsible for the theft is asked to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565.