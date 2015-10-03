FBI joins search for Ohio toddler reported missing by family

A sheriff in northeastern Ohio says state and federal officers are joining in the search for a toddler whose family says the little girl wandered away while staying at her great-grandmother's house.

The family reported 2-year-old Rainn Peterson missing early Friday evening. She was last seen near the community of North Bloomfield. That's just north of Warren and Youngstown near the Pennsylvania state line.

Trumbull County Sheriff Tom Altiere says the girl was with her two young brothers before the family says she disappeared.

The sheriff says the family has been cooperating with investigators and that there were no signs of violence at the home.

Police dogs and a helicopter along with the FBI were assisting in the search Saturday.

The girl's mother wasn't home when the toddler went missing.