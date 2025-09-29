FBI investigating Michigan church shooting as 'targeted' violence; some worshippers unaccounted for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is looking into the Michigan church shooting and fire as an incident of targeted violence.

Authorities identified ex-Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, as the suspect who allegedly smashed a pickup truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, opened fire and set the building ablaze during a crowded Sunday service.

Police killed Sanford after he allegedly killed at least four people and wounded eight. Authorities said he was from the neighboring small town of Burton.

"I can confirm at this time that the FBI is now leading the investigation and is investigating this as an act of targeted violence," Reuben Coleman, acting special agent in charge of FBI Detroit Field Office, said on Sunday.

WHO IS THOMAS JACOB SANFORD? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUSPECTED MICHIGAN CHURCH GUNMAN

"This act of violence has no place in our state or anywhere else in our country. The FBI is committed to continue finding out the facts, circumstances, and motives behind this tragedy," he said.

MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTING LEAVES MULTIPLE VICTIMS; POLICE SAY SHOOTER ‘DOWN’

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters more victims could be found as searchers made their way through the entire church. One of the wounded people was in critical condition Sunday evening and the seven others were stable, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanford's motive is not yet clear. Investigators were searching Sanford's home, but authorities did not say what they found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.