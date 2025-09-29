Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan

FBI investigating Michigan church shooting as 'targeted' violence; some worshippers unaccounted for

FBI takes over investigation as authorities search for motive in Grand Blanc Township attack

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
FBI calling deadly Michigan church shooting a 'targeted' attack Video

FBI calling deadly Michigan church shooting a 'targeted' attack

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the deadly attack targeting a Mormon church in Michigan, the importance of security at places of worship and more. .

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is looking into the Michigan church shooting and fire as an incident of targeted violence. 

Authorities identified ex-Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, as the suspect who allegedly smashed a pickup truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, opened fire and set the building ablaze during a crowded Sunday service. 

Police killed Sanford after he allegedly killed at least four people and wounded eight. Authorities said he was from the neighboring small town of Burton.  

"I can confirm at this time that the FBI is now leading the investigation and is investigating this as an act of targeted violence," Reuben Coleman, acting special agent in charge of FBI Detroit Field Office, said on Sunday. 

WHO IS THOMAS JACOB SANFORD? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUSPECTED MICHIGAN CHURCH GUNMAN

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford

Fire and law enforcement officers stand outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Mich.; suspect Jacob Sanford. (AP; Facebook/Tella Sanford)

"This act of violence has no place in our state or anywhere else in our country. The FBI is committed to continue finding out the facts, circumstances, and motives behind this tragedy," he said. 

MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTING LEAVES MULTIPLE VICTIMS; POLICE SAY SHOOTER ‘DOWN’

Truck into MI LDS church closeup

A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.  (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal )

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters more victims could be found as searchers made their way through the entire church. One of the wounded people was in critical condition Sunday evening and the seven others were stable, The Associated Press reported.

MI LDS Church vigil

Attendees hold their lit candles during a vigil for a nearby church shooting held at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.  (Jose Juarez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanford's motive is not yet clear. Investigators were searching Sanford's home, but authorities did not say what they found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue