U.S.

FBI investigates stolen military explosives found in The Villages, Florida home

A bomb squad cleared hazardous items from scene before federal authorities took over the case

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The FBI is on the scene of The Villages in Florida after stolen military explosives were discovered, prompting authorities to evacuate residents. No injuries have been reported.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to "a call in reference to what appeared to be explosive military items" at a home at approximately 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies then evacuated nearby residents to ensure their safety. The sheriff's office said that Lake County’s Bomb Squad was also called to respond to the scene.

Investigators and the bomb squad were able to determine that the explosives were in fact stolen from the military and cleared the scene of the hazardous items, the sheriff's office said, adding that the FBI would be taking over the case.

House in The Villages with an American flag.

Residents from a neighborhood in The Villages, Fla., were evacuated after authorities said they located stolen military explosives. (WOFL)

"We want to thank Lake County for their quick response," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

House in The Villages.

Law enforcement officers respond to a residential neighborhood in The Villages, Fla., after stolen military explosives are discovered, prompting evacuations and an investigation. (WOFL)

In its initial announcement of a law enforcement presence in the area, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the evacuations in the surrounding area were done "out of an abundance of caution."

While The Villages spans three Florida counties, this incident took place at a residence in the Village of Rio Ranchero, located in the Sumter County portion of the community near Spanish Springs.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation walking through crime scene

The FBI has taken over the investigation in The Villages. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI's Jacksonville field office for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
