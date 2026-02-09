Florida driver license tests now only given in English

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

English is now the only language in which people can take driver's license tests in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced last month that the change to English as the only language for the tests would start February 6.

"Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish," the department explained in a January 30 press release. "Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English."

"To implement this change, FLHSMV has updated its driver license testing system statewide. Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use," the department explained.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the move.

"Good reform by @FLHSMV to require driver exams be conducted only in English. Need to be able to read the road signs!" the governor declared in a January 31 post on X.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a Republican who launched a gubernatorial bid last month, also expressed support for the move.

"Thank you to FLHSMV for taking a commonsense step to strengthen highway safety. Ensuring drivers can understand road signs, instructions, and safety commands in English helps keep everyone on our roads safer," Collins wrote in a January 30 post on X.