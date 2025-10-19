FBI investigates hunting stand with sight line to Trump's Air Force One exit area at Palm Beach airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. Secret Service uncovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, officials told Fox News Digital.

Agents found the stand on Thursday, and the FBI is now leading an investigation into the discovery. FBI Director Kash Patel said the hunting stand has not yet been connected to any individual.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," Patel told Fox News Digital. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi also confirmed that the organization is "working closely" with the FBI as well as law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

Guglielmi said agents discovered the hunting stand during their "advance security preparations" prior to Trump's arrival in Palm Beach.

"There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location," Guglielmi told Fox News.

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," he added.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the stand appeared to have been set up "months ago."

The investigation comes weeks after Ryan Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump on a Palm Beach golf course from a sniper's nest he set up in bushes along a fence line.

Routh, 59, was charged on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms offenses.

That alleged attempt came after a separate attempt where Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.