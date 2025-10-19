Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

FBI investigates hunting stand with sight line to Trump's Air Force One exit area at Palm Beach airport

Secret Service agents found suspicious elevated stand during advance security preparations before Trump's arrival

By Anders Hagstrom , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. Secret Service uncovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, officials told Fox News Digital.

Agents found the stand on Thursday, and the FBI is now leading an investigation into the discovery. FBI Director Kash Patel said the hunting stand has not yet been connected to any individual.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," Patel told Fox News Digital. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi also confirmed that the organization is "working closely" with the FBI as well as law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

TONY HAWK, TAIWAN AND A FLASHLIGHT: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT’S BIZARRE DEFENSE

a tree stand discovered by the secret service

The U.S. Secret Service discovered a hunting stand near the airport President Donald Trump uses in Florida. (US Secret Service)

Guglielmi said agents discovered the hunting stand during their "advance security preparations" prior to Trump's arrival in Palm Beach.

"There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location," Guglielmi told Fox News.

PROSECUTORS TO WRAP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE AS DEFENSE READIES WITNESSES

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," he added.

Donald Trump waves from Air Force One

President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the stand appeared to have been set up "months ago." 

The investigation comes weeks after Ryan Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump on a Palm Beach golf course from a sniper's nest he set up in bushes along a fence line.

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL CONTINUES AFTER AGENT TESTIFIES SUSPECT AIMED RIFLE AT HIM ON TRUMP’S GOLF COURSE

Sketch of Ryan Routh trying to stab himself with a pen during federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 23, 2025. Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen after being found guilty. (Lothar Speer)

Routh, 59, was charged on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms offenses.

That alleged attempt came after a separate attempt where Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.
