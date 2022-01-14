Lucas Y. Tomlinson serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, DC. He was named to the position in January 2022 and previously served as a producer based at the Pentagon since 2017 where he also made on-air appearances. Read More

In August of 2021, Tomlinson notably reported on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, breaking the news on the US drone strike targeting an ISIS-K planner in the Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan. He also extensively covered the suicide bomb attack outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan as the news was rapidly unfolding on what would be one the deadliest day for American troops in 10 years.

While serving in his former role, Tomlinson reported daily from the Pentagon, where he attended press conferences and presented on-camera questions to senior military leaders, including Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby and Air Force Lt. General Sami D. Said on a range of breaking news throughout the military. He had many notable on-camera exchanges with Secretary Kirby on the topic of American troops in Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Tomlinson graduated from the US Naval Academy in 2001. Before joining FNC in 2014, he served on a human terrain team with the US Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team 10th Mountain Division in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. In 2011, Tomlinson received a medal at the Human Terrain Team Awards for his hard work and dedication to his team.

