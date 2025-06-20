Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

FBI

FBI increases surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in US: source

White House confirms Trump will decide on US involvement in Middle East conflict within two weeks

Lucas Y. Tomlinson By Lucas Y. Tomlinson , Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is increasing its monitoring of Iran-backed operatives in the U.S. as President Donald Trump weighs involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, a senior law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News Friday.

The White House said Thursday Trump will make a decision on U.S. involvement in the conflict within two weeks.

The monitoring reportedly includes surveillance of possible sleeper cells linked to the Tehran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, according to CBS News. The Lebanon-based terror group also got a clear warning from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz not to join the conflict.

FBI Kash Patel at the White House

Director Kash Patel speaks with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum before President Donald Trump arrives for a bill-signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP TO MAKE IRAN DECISION 'WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS' GIVEN 'CHANCE' OF NEGOTIATIONS, LEAVITT SAYS

The decision to increase monitoring comes just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Iran was plotting to assassinate Trump because the regime saw him as a threat to its nuclear program.

"They want to kill him. He's enemy No. 1. He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars," the prime minister told Fox News' Bret Baier during a Sunday edition of "Special Report."

Smoke rises from Iran state-run TV

Smoke rises from the building housing Iran's state-run television station after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025.  (AP Photo)

UN'S ATOMIC CHIEF GIVES UPDATE ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR MATERIAL, WEAPONS PROGRAM

While Trump has called for an "unconditional surrender," he has yet to decide whether to involve the U.S. in the conflict. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday he would make a decision within two weeks. Critics from both sides of the aisle have called on the president not to get involved, while others see involvement as a necessity to protect American interests.

President Trump

President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House June 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, a U.S. official told Fox News the USS Nimitz, which left the South China Sea Monday, would arrive in the Middle East this weekend. The USS Carl Vinson has already been deployed for some time, meaning two U.S. aircraft carriers would be in the Middle East at the same time.

Liz Friden and Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 

Lucas Y. Tomlinson serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, DC. Follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews