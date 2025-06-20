UN nuclear chief says Iran has material to build bombs, but no plan to do so

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump weighs joining Israel's war to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities, the world's chief nuclear official tells Fox News that he sees no evidence Iran's leaders are racing to build a nuclear bomb.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said, "We have confirmed that Iran does have, even now, enough material for several warheads.

"But this should not be equated with a nuclear weapon," Grossi continued, adding, "We do not have at this point, if you ask me, at this time, any tangible proof that there is a program, or a plan, to fabricate, to manufacture a nuclear weapon."

Inspectors from Grossi's agency, which is the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, are tasked with monitoring Iran's nuclear activities. The IAEA has not been able to carry out inspections since Israel began attacking sites earlier this month but has been making extensive use of satellite imagery.

When asked by Fox News whether Iran's nuclear program had been set back dramatically by Israel's attacks to date, Grossi said, "No, I wouldn't say so.

"I think there have been a number of important military attacks and impacts," he said. "But it is very clear, and everybody agrees on this, that not everything has been taken out."

He also argued that military action alone would not be enough to undo what Iran has learned in several decades of nuclear research.

"One thing is the physical damage," Grossi said. "But then there is the knowledge factor, and the fact that it is very difficult to roll back the knowledge that a country has acquired."

Iran has blamed Israel for the killings of multiple Iranian nuclear scientists over many years, including several in recent days. The IAEA censured Iran on June 12, just hours before Israel launched its wave of attacks, for failing to comply with commitments meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

However, despite the IAEA reprimand, and the current fighting, Grossi insists a diplomatic solution remains a viable option.

"I believe that there is a way to take this danger -- or this concern -- out of the table in a negotiated way.

"I've been in conversations, very good conversations, with [President Trump's envoy] Steve Witkoff and with the Iranians as well," Grossi said.

"I believe there are ways in which we can make sure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon. I think this is ultimately what Israel wants and what the United States has declared.

"We are the international corps of inspectors, and we know what you would need to check in order to prevent this from happening.

"We believe that the opportunity should be seized, as President Trump said, but of course the space for that is narrowing."