Trump to make Iran decision 'within the next two weeks' given 'chance' of negotiations, Leavitt says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel's conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.

"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'" Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.

"That's a quote directly from the president for all of you today."

"He's been very clear," she added. "Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that a 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in."

Leavitt said that there have been six rounds of direct and indirect negotiations with Iran. She said that talks continue but declined to provide details.

Asked if Trump would strike Iran if negotiations fail, Leavitt repeatedly said the president would make a decision "whether or not to go" within the next two weeks.

When pressed about the reliability of that timeline, given previous delays on other global matters, Leavitt said the conflicts are different.

"President Trump inherited global instability from the last administration. He is always interested in diplomacy but not afraid to use strength," Leavitt said.

Leavitt insisted that Iran cannot attain a nuclear bomb, a position repeatedly stated by Trump and Israel.

"The president’s top priority is ensuring that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon and providing peace and stability in the Middle East."

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear facilities and taking out some of the country's top military generals. Iran has been respnseinf hitting Tel Aviv and other locations.

An Iranian missile barrage hit the Soroka Hospital on Thursday morning, injuring more than 70 people, Israel said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.