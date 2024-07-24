FBI Director Wray reveals 5 key details about Trump shooters' stash of explosives, weapons

FBI Director Christopher Wray offered new details about the explosive devices found in Thomas Matthew Crooks' car and home during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Wray is facing questions from lawmakers about the FBI's investigation into Crooks' attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Here are the key details Wray offered regarding the explosives.

The FBI found 3 ‘relatively crude’ devices:

Wray says investigators have so far found three explosive devices they believe belonged to Crooks. Two were found inside Crooks' vehicle near the Butler rally, and one more was found inside his home.

Wray described the bombs as "relatively crude," but he added they still posed a major threat.

The bombs were rigged for remote detonation:

Despite the crude nature of the explosives, Wray said they were rigged for remote detonation.

Wray did not offer details about the range of the remote detonators, but he said it does not appear that Crooks attempted to set them off before being killed by Secret Service counter snipers.

Crooks had the detonator on the rooftop:

Crooks had the remote detonator for the explosives with him on the rooftop when he opened fire at Trump.

Wray did not detail the size of the detonator but said Crooks was able to carry it with him onto the rooftop along with his rifle. The FBI director said that the state of the on-off switch on the detonator indicated it would not have worked had Crooks attempted to activate the bombs after opening fire on Trump.

Crooks used encrypted messaging apps:

Wray confirmed that the FBI has gained access to Crooks' phone, but he said their efforts have been hampered thanks to Crooks' routine use of encrypted messaging apps.

Wray said the investigation has not ruled out the possibility that Crooks was working with one or more accomplices.

The FBI recovered Crooks' drone:

Wray said FBI investigators have found and recovered the drone Crooks used to scout out the area where Trump's rally was taking place.

He said both the drone and the controller were in Crooks' vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Crooks flew the drone around near the venue between 3:50 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the day of the rally. The drone was roughly 200 yards away from the stage during the flight.