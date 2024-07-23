Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Rooftop bodycam video shows confusion among officials, rifle shooter used in deadly attempt on Trump

The shooter was killed moments after opening fire on Trump during his July 13 campaign rally

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Bodycam video in aftermath of attempted Trump assassination shows confusion Video

Bodycam video in aftermath of attempted Trump assassination shows confusion

Bodycam video from local law enforcement shows confusion among agencies in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Bodycam footage taken from law enforcement shows the body of the shooter who opened fire on former President Trump from a rooftop as authorities worked through the confusion following the chaotic shooting.  

Sen. Chuck Grassely, R-Iowa, posted the three-minute video on social media Tuesday. The footage shows authorities on the roof of a building in Butler, Penn., where Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by snipers after shooting Trump. 

The footage was obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, Grassley posted on X. 

Rooftop bodycam video shows confusion among officials, Trump shooer's rifle used in deadly attempt on the former president.

(Secret Service)

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CHEATLE RESIGNS AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"Beaver County snipers seen him, sent the pictures out. This is him," someone off-camera is heard saying as Crooks' body is seen on the roof next to a trail of blood and several feet away from what appears to be a rifle.  

A man who appears to be a Secret Service agent is seen talking to local authorities and asking about a bike nearby on the ground. 

Rooftop bodycam video shows confusion among officials, Trump shooer's rifle used in deadly attempt on the former president.

(Secret Service)

"Was he on that bike," someone is heard asking.

"We don't know," someone replies. 

"Our guy that was just up here told me that there was a guy detained who is the owner of the bike." "I said ‘no, no that’s the owner of the bike,'" a man who appeared to be a Secret Service says while pointing at Crooks. 

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A local law enforcement officer tells the Secret Service agent that a sniper that sent the photos of the shooter saw someone on the bike and set a bag down before losing sight of him. 

They also talked about two other people being detained. 

"Detain those guys. Find out who they know. Who they are. Whatever," the Secret Service agent says. "I'm trying to get clear information to relay back to D.C."

Secret Service Doirector Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday amid criticism over the security lapses that allowed Crooks' to get on a rooftop and get a clear shot of Trump as she was speaking to supporters.  

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.