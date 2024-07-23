Rooftop bodycam video shows confusion among officials, rifle shooter used in deadly attempt on Trump

Bodycam footage taken from law enforcement shows the body of the shooter who opened fire on former President Trump from a rooftop as authorities worked through the confusion following the chaotic shooting.

Sen. Chuck Grassely, R-Iowa, posted the three-minute video on social media Tuesday. The footage shows authorities on the roof of a building in Butler, Penn., where Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by snipers after shooting Trump.

The footage was obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, Grassley posted on X.

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CHEATLE RESIGNS AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"Beaver County snipers seen him, sent the pictures out. This is him," someone off-camera is heard saying as Crooks' body is seen on the roof next to a trail of blood and several feet away from what appears to be a rifle.

A man who appears to be a Secret Service agent is seen talking to local authorities and asking about a bike nearby on the ground.

"Was he on that bike," someone is heard asking.

"We don't know," someone replies.

"Our guy that was just up here told me that there was a guy detained who is the owner of the bike." "I said ‘no, no that’s the owner of the bike,'" a man who appeared to be a Secret Service says while pointing at Crooks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A local law enforcement officer tells the Secret Service agent that a sniper that sent the photos of the shooter saw someone on the bike and set a bag down before losing sight of him.

They also talked about two other people being detained.

"Detain those guys. Find out who they know. Who they are. Whatever," the Secret Service agent says. "I'm trying to get clear information to relay back to D.C."

Secret Service Doirector Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday amid criticism over the security lapses that allowed Crooks' to get on a rooftop and get a clear shot of Trump as she was speaking to supporters.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.