Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News

WARNING: This footage is graphic.

Historic B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collide mid-air and crash during Dallas air show Video

Two planes collided in midair at the Wings Ove Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow at 1:25 p.m.

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday," the Federal Aviation Administration said. "At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft."

WARNING: This footage is graphic.

Planes collide, burst into flames during air show at Dallas Executive Airport Video

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FIRST COMMANDED THE MARINES: REVOLUTIONARY WAR HERO SAMUEL NICHOLAS

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA. (Twitter/Doc Gritty)

According to one eyewitness posting on Twitter, "A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport.

"It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield." Another added, "Tragic and horrible to witness."

  • Plane crash
    Image 1 of 2

    Police did not have information about the status of the pilots.  (Twitter/Mollie)

  • Smoke
    Image 2 of 2

    Plumes of smoke following the crash of two planes in Dallas, Texas on Saturday afternoon. (Twitter/Christopher Kratovil)

TEXAS AUTHORITIES STOP UBER DRIVER SMUGGLING SEVERAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it does not have any information about the status of the pilots or any injuries on the ground at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said that they will investigate the incident

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to the crash, the airshow was marketed as a chance to "re-live history," with a selection of World War Two planes on show and in action.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 