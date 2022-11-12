Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air

WARNING: This footage is graphic.

Two planes collided in midair at the Wings Ove Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow at 1:25 p.m.

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday," the Federal Aviation Administration said. "At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft."

WARNING: This footage is graphic.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FIRST COMMANDED THE MARINES: REVOLUTIONARY WAR HERO SAMUEL NICHOLAS

According to one eyewitness posting on Twitter, "A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport.

"It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield." Another added, "Tragic and horrible to witness."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

TEXAS AUTHORITIES STOP UBER DRIVER SMUGGLING SEVERAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it does not have any information about the status of the pilots or any injuries on the ground at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said that they will investigate the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to the crash, the airshow was marketed as a chance to "re-live history," with a selection of World War Two planes on show and in action.