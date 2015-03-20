FBI appoints new counterterrorism division chief

The FBI has appointed an official who once was the agency's on-scene commander in Afghanistan as the new assistant director for the counterterrorism division at FBI headquarters.

Mark F. Giuliano comes to the job after having overseen all domestic terrorism operations in the United States and having led a group of FBI personnel who supported U.S. Special Forces components in Afghanistan.

Giuliano replaces James W. McJunkin, who has been named assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office. The office is one the bureau's largest.

During an FBI career that began in 1987, McJunkin led a team of FBI personnel with the on-scene investigation of a terrorist attack against the U.S. consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.