Wanted Washington dad's young daughters were found dead with bags on heads, wrists bound: docs

A Washington state survivalist has been on the run from authorities for nearly a week after allegedly killing his three young daughters, who were found with plastic bags over their heads and bound wrists at a campground in Chelan County Monday.

Travis Caleb Decker, 32, did not have custody of the girls – all of whom are believed to have died from asphyxiation. Decker spent time in the military and is an avid outdoorsman, according to authorities.

"We're getting more confirmation, that he might have possibly gone through Mountain Survival School," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told reporters Wednesday. "But we also know, too, that he's been an outdoorsman since he was a kid."

He said the U.S. Marshals and the FBI are assisting with the manhunt.

The children were ages 5, 8 and 9, and his ex-wife Whitney Decker, 35, told police Monday that he had failed to bring the girls back to her after a Friday visit under the terms of their court-ordered parenting plan, according to court documents.

Morrison said authorities have not identified a motive.

"Clearly, it's not the decision of a sound mind," he said.

Travis Decker was limited to visiting the girls every other weekend – and not overnight – according to a court-ordered parenting plan that he did not sign.

When he did not bring the girls back by an 8 p.m. curfew Friday, his ex tried calling him – but her attempts went straight to voicemail, according to a Chelan County police affidavit.

She told investigators that he had never missed the deadline to return their children before, but warned that he has mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder.

He is homeless and splits his time between motels and campgrounds, according to the affidavit.

Decker drives a 2017 white GMC Sierra with the Washington license plate D20165C, according to authorities. License plate scanners picked up the vehicle heading north over the Wenatchee Bridge on Friday around 5:41 p.m. He did not show up for work Monday, according to the affidavit.

A Chelan County sheriff's deputy found the truck around 4 p.m. Monday at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington. They found all three girls' bodies between 75 and 100 yards away, down an embankment, according to court documents.

Each one had a plastic bag over her head and "their wrists were also zip-tied or showed signs of being zip-tied," according to the affidavit. Deputies found two bloody handprints on the pickup's tailgate.

Decker's whereabouts remain unknown and he is charged with three counts each of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

He is described as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and was recently photographed with a goatee and mustache.

It is unknown if he is armed, but authorities say he should be considered dangerous.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is advising anyone who sees Decker to avoid approaching him and call 911 immediately. He faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

"We want a peaceful resolution to this, but we're not going to relinquish our efforts and give up any effort that we could proceed to track you down," Morrison said at a news briefing Wednesday. "So please turn yourself in. Let's wrap this up and do what's right for your kids."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelan sheriff's tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online at https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.

