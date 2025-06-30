Father leaps into ocean after daughter falls from Disney cruise ship deck: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family vacation aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream took a terrifying turn when a father reportedly jumped into the ocean to save his daughter after she fell overboard.

Thanks to the response from the ship’s crew, both were rescued within minutes.

The June 29 incident occurred as the Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale following a four-night Bahamian itinerary, which included a stop at Disney’s new private destination, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed the successful rescue:

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes."

Passengers described the rescue in real time on social media. Kevin Furuta, who witnessed the incident, recounted in a Facebook post that a girl fell from the fourth deck.

"A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her," she wrote. "Thankfully, the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!"

Dewayne Smith, another passenger, wrote that "Man Over Board" rang across the loudspeaker as rescue teams sprang into action.

"Lots of praying folks on this ship! Both the little girl and dad were both successfully rescued!" he wrote.

The rescue team launched life rings and deployed a rescue boat. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," a Disney Cruise line spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not confirm how the guests ended up in the water. Their ages were also not immediately released.