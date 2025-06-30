Expand / Collapse search
Disney Travel Tips

Father leaps into ocean after daughter falls from Disney cruise ship deck: reports

Disney Dream crew's rapid response saves both passengers within minutes

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Girl, father reportedly rescued by Disney Cruise Lines after going overboard Video

Girl, father reportedly rescued by Disney Cruise Lines after going overboard

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed that two guests from the Disney Dream were rescued from the water after they fell over. One passenger described witnessing the rescue effort. (Credit: WSVN)

A family vacation aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream took a terrifying turn when a father reportedly jumped into the ocean to save his daughter after she fell overboard.

Thanks to the response from the ship’s crew, both were rescued within minutes.

The June 29 incident occurred as the Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale following a four-night Bahamian itinerary, which included a stop at Disney’s new private destination, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed the successful rescue:

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes."

Close up of the "Disney Dream" logo on the side of the cruise ship

The Disney Cruise Line confirmed that they performed a water rescue on the Disney Dream on June 29. (Mark Gauert/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Passengers described the rescue in real time on social media. Kevin Furuta, who witnessed the incident, recounted in a Facebook post that a girl fell from the fourth deck.

"A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her," she wrote. "Thankfully, the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!"

Disney Dream ship

The passenger cruise ship Disney Dream leaves the French Mediterranean port of Marseille. (Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dewayne Smith, another passenger, wrote that "Man Over Board" rang across the loudspeaker as rescue teams sprang into action.

"Lots of praying folks on this ship! Both the little girl and dad were both successfully rescued!" he wrote.

The Disney Dream cruise ship's smoke stack

The Disney Dream cruise ship is operated by Disney Cruise Line and can carry up to 4,000 passengers. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

The rescue team launched life rings and deployed a rescue boat. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," a Disney Cruise line spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not confirm how the guests ended up in the water. Their ages were also not immediately released.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.