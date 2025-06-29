Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Boat catches fire near Cape Canaveral, passengers saved

Witness reported explosions as four people evacuated from burning 61-foot vessel

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Boat catches fire off coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida; 4 rescued Video

Boat catches fire off coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida; 4 rescued

Witness video shows smoke billowing from a 61-foot sailboat that caught fire near Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 28, 2025. (Credit: @lifeunaltered via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First responders rescued four people from a burning boat off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday.

The 61-foot sailboat was about one mile offshore when flames broke out, Canaveral Fire Rescue confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Witness video taken from nearby Jetty Park Beach shows thick, dark smoke billowing over the ocean. 

The man who took the video told newsgathering website Storyful that the boat "went up real fast" and it "sounded like there were a few explosions."

MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE INJURED AFTER BOAT CATCHES FIRE IN NEW YORK; CAPTAIN CHARGED WITH DWI

Cape Canaveral boat fire closeup 2

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen from when a 61-foot sailboat caught fire offshore of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 28, 2025.  (Canaveral Fire Rescue)

The four onboard "safely evacuated to another bystander's boat and were brought in by Brevard County Sheriff's Office with no injuries," Canaveral Fire Rescue said. 

Another vessel assisted in putting out the fire, Storyful reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Neither immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital. 

SEVERAL PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER COAST GUARD RESPONDS TO SEPARATE HOLIDAY BOATING INCIDENTS

Cape Canaveral boat fire closeup 1

The sailboat that caught fire offshore of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 28, 2025 appears to be named "Aurora."  (Canaveral Fire Rescue)

Florida beachgoers on the Space Coast

Beachgoers walk a short distance from the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at launch pad 39A (top right) near the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on April 11, 2019.  (GREGG NEWTON/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cape Canaveral is a hub for U.S. space travel. It is home to the Kennedy Space Center – which hosts launches for NASA, SpaceX and Blue Origin – as well as a Space Force military base