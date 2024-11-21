Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mass Shootings

Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Colin Gray allegedly purchased firearm used in Apalachee High School shooting in September

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father interviewed by Georgia police in 2023 Video

Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father interviewed by Georgia police in 2023

Authorities in Georgia have released the bodycam footage of a May 2023 interview with Colin Gray.

The father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 29 counts facing him, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

Colin Gray, 54, did not appear in court as his attorneys entered a guilty plea for him and waived his formal arraignment. 

His son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, is accused of killing four and wounding nine others during the mass shooting at the Georgia high school on Sept. 4. He has pleaded not guilty as well. 

A Barrow County grand jury in October indicted Colt Gray on a total of 55 counts as an adult, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault at the high school. Both he and his father also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.  

COLT GRAY PLEADS NOT GUILTY, DEMANDS JURY TRIAL 

Colin Gray (L) and Colt Gray (R)

A Barrow County grand jury has indicted 14-year-old Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

Colin Gray was arrested and charged with allegedly purchasing the firearm used in the shooting and giving it to Colt for Christmas. 

BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASED OF 2023 INTERVIEW WITH COLIN GRAY 

Colin Gray in court

Colin Gray sits in the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance, on Sept. 6, in Winder, Ga. (Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)

The shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.  

Four-way split photo of the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting

From left to right: Math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, along with Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, officials say. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Georgia is one of 42 states nationwide that holds parents criminally responsible on behalf of their children. 

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.