Georgia school shooting: Father and son, Colin and Colt Gray, indicted by grand jury

A grand jury in Georgia has indicted father and son, Colin and Colt Gray, for the mass shooting at Apalachee High School that left four people dead and several others wounded.

Colt Gray has been charged as an adult with four counts of felony murder in connection to the shooting in September at Apalachee High School that killed four people. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole or life with the possibility of parole if convicted.

His father, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested and charged for allegedly purchasing the firearm used in the shooting and giving it to his son for Christmas.

In a hearing on Thursday morning, the Barrow County District Attorney stated that the shooting resulted in 25 total victims.

APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT COLT GRAY AND FATHER APPEAR IN COURT FOR SEPARATE HEARINGS

Colt Gray was indicted on 55 counts, including felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

His father, Colin Gray was indicted on 29 counts which include second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Georgia is one of 42 states nationwide that holds parents criminally responsible on behalf of their children.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT ON FBI RADAR SINCE 2023 AS POSSIBLE THREAT AFTER ONLINE REMARKS

Both are scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 21.

Officials said the four victims that Colt Gray is accused of killing were two students, Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, and two teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irmie.

Marcee Gray, mother of Colt Gray, claimed she warned the school the morning of the attack, and teachers had already noticed red flags.

ALLEGED GEORGIA SHOOTER'S FATHER SAID SON WAS BULLIED AT SCHOOL, CALLED 'GAY' BY CLASSMATES: 'VERY DIFFICULT'

In a previous interview with ABC News, Marcee Gray said she called the school counselor on the morning of Sept. 4, 2024, the day of the shooting, to warn officials about a concerning message she’d received from her son, Colt Gray.

Authorities have said Colin Gray, gave Colt access to the semiautomatic AR-15 style rifle used in the shooting. However, it's not clear how Gray brought the gun to campus or what he did with it in the two hours between school starting at 8:15 a.m. and when shots first rang out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office had also visited the Gray household multiple times and had flagged the 14-year-old as a person of interest leading up to the shooting at Apalachee High School after a May 2023 report of an online threat to shoot up a middle school that Colt Gray, then 13, attended.

It's unclear if Barrow County School authorities knew before the shooting about the 2023 interview.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.