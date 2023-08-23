Fatal shooting by police officer unfolds in Colorado after confrontation involving a gun

A man was fatally shot by a police officer Tuesday after police in suburban Denver say he pointed a gun at another person and then ran from officers.

He was shot in Aurora at around 2:30 a.m. as two officers were monitoring an area where there has been a lot of drug activity and theft, police Chief Art Acevedo said. As they watched a bus stop using a public safety camera system, the officers saw two men get into a confrontation and one of them pull a gun on the other, he said.

When the officers approached, the man with the gun ran and refused commands to stop, police said. Within seconds, one of the officers fired and hit the man as he was running away, Acevedo said. It does not appear that the man fired at police, said Acevedo, who watched body camera footage of the shooting.

The wounded man was not initially compliant, Acevedo said, so the officers waited about four minutes for more officers to arrive before approaching him and beginning first aid. The man died about 20 minutes later after being taken to the hospital, Acevedo said.