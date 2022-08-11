Fatal Evansville, Indiana, home explosion caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video has emerged capturing the devastating home explosion in Evansville, Indiana, as authorities Thursday are searching for answers as to what caused the blast that left 3 dead and dozens of properties damaged.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, 11 of which are now "uninhabitable," according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

The surveillance footage captured by a local resident shows smoke and debris raining down from the sky following the massive explosion.

David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the three people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said at least one other injury was reported, and that victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Connolly also said the fire department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion happened because "some were too unstable to enter."

The blast, he said, left debris strewn "over a 100-foot radius," including "typical construction materials" such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are among the agencies investigating.

"Our thoughts are with those closely involved with the explosion that happened on N. Weinbach this afternoon," the Evansville Police Department said, adding that it is seeking more footage of the explosion from the public as part of the investigation.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas utility, was last called to the home in January 2018, Connelly said. CenterPoint issued a statement saying it "worked with first responders to secure the area."

"CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation of this incident continues," the utility said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.