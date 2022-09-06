‘Fat Leonard’ cuts ankle monitor weeks before sentencing in $35 million US Navy corruption scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. military contractor Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis cut his ankle monitor Sunday and is on the run, weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in a $35 million U.S. Navy bribery scandal, according to reports.

Francis had been under house arrest in San Diego for years after pleading guilty to charges of bribing U.S. Navy officials in 2015. Federal officials were notified immediately when Francis' monitor went offline Sunday morning, and security went to check on his home.

When Francis failed to respond to messages and knocks, the team called on the police to conduct a welfare check at roughly 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Officers entered the home to find it completely empty save for the cut ankle monitor.

Neighbors later told police that they had seen U-Haul trucks being loaded in front of the home in the days and weeks prior to Francis' disappearance, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo told the paper.

"He was planning this out, that's for sure," Castillo said.

Law enforcement is now conducting a manhunt for the fugitive, but Castillo reportedly admitted Francis may have already crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California. San Diego sits less than 20 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Francis, a Malaysian national, ran the Glenn Defense Marine Asia military contractor out of Singapore. The company serviced U.S. Navy vessels docked in ports throughout the region. He pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials to dock ships in ports he controlled, a scheme that lost the Navy at least $35 million in overcharges, according to the Union-Tribune.

Francis allegedly bribed the officials with cash, luxury trips and even prostitutes.

It was the largest corruption scandal in U.S. Navy history, leading to charges against at least 34 people, including Francis, his company, a U.S. Navy rear admiral and other high-level Navy officials.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.