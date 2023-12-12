Fast and furious: Woman steals Uber driver's car before flight in Texas for being 'too slow': report

A woman is accused of stealing an Uber driver's vehicle because they were "driving too slow" as she was being taken to Austin's airport on Sunday, according to court documents obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit, Neusha Alexandra Afkami, 27, was arrested for allegedly stealing the Uber driver's vehicle and using the driver's credit card without consent.

Just before 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, an Uber driver picked up Neusha Afkami, 27, from a hotel to take her to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

While driving to the airport, the report states that the Uber driver said Afkami appeared to be upset about how long it was taking to get to the airport.

AUSTIN MAN CLAIMS HE WAS DRUGGED, ROBBED OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS AFTER NIGHT DOWNTOWN

Afkami proceeded to grab the driver's phone and throw it out the window, prompting the driver to stop and get out of the car to retrieve the phone, the report said.

While outside the car, the report stated that Afkami took control of the car and drove away in the Uber driver's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, leaving the driver stranded along the road.

Officers were notified and able to locate the Uber driver's car abandoned in front of a terminal at the airport and before Afkami could board the plane, she was apprehended by police.

According to the arrest report, while being questioned, Afkami claimed she and the Uber driver were arguing over how long the drive was going to take. She told the Uber driver, "I need to get to the airport, so I'm going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines."

ALABAMA ROBBERY SUSPECT TELLS JEWELERS 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS' BEFORE DEPLOYING BEAR SPRAY; SHOPKEEPER SHOOTS BACK

Afkami also stole the Uber driver's wallet and used a credit card for several items, totaling almost $130, at a store inside the airport, according to the affidavit. All the items purchased with the driver's card were found in Afkami's possession.

DELIVERY DRIVERS FACE HOLIDAY VIOLENCE AS CARJACKERS, ROBBERS DISRUPT PACKAGE RUSH

Afkami has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP