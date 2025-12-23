Family warned nonprofit not to free repeat offender who allegedly killed man days later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Bail Project paid for a repeat offender's release from jail over his family’s objections, and he is now accused of killing someone just days later, Fox News Digital has learned.

Donnie Allen allegedly murdered 27-year-old Benjamin McComas at a Cleveland light rail station around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, according to Fox 8 . Allen was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Court records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Allen was charged with drug possession, breaking and entering, vandalism, obstructing official business and possessing criminal tools in relation to a separate incident at a Cleveland light rail station on Dec. 4.

While his bond was initially set at $15,000, Judge Joy Kennedy lowered it to $5,000 on Dec. 8. The Bail Project, a nonprofit, then provided $500 for Allen to be bonded out of the Cuyahoga County Jail. Just five days later, Allen was arrested for the alleged murder of McComas.

LENIENT JUDGES IGNORE RED FLAGS, CAVE TO SOFT-ON-CRIME PRESSURES AS THEY RELEASE REPEAT OFFENDERS: ATTORNEY

Two family members, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that The Bail Project contacted them on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. The family members said that they warned that Allen should not be released because he would continue to reoffend and needs professional help or to remain incarcerated.

Fox News Digital obtained a voicemail left for one family member in which a representative for The Bail Project said she met with Donnie and wanted to discuss the organization posting his bail.

"No this is not a good idea. You guys should just leave him where he is, because he's been in and out and in and out of jail multiple times. He needs rehabilitation not release," a family member told The Bail Project. "And they just dismissed it."

BLUE STATE OFFICIAL RELEASES MAN WITH NO BAIL WHO RETURNS ONE HOUR LATER TO ASSAULT SAME WOMAN: POLICE

"We knew that he would end up in [jail] anyway, because he does break into people's cars and whatnot. We just, we've always wanted the best for him. Whenever he starts doing good, he self-sabotages and just ends up back in jail. And that's the reason why we felt the need to let them know that they shouldn't post his bail," the family member told Fox News Digital. "I just feel like the whole situation could have been avoided and a life would be living had they listened to what we had to say when they asked."

"We explicitly warned them that releasing him was a bad idea and that he would likely end up back in jail," the individual added.

Another family member told Fox News Digital that Allen "isn't stable" and needed to be in jail or rehabilitation.

The murder suspect is a repeat offender who has previously either pleaded guilty or was convicted of the following crimes:

- 2024: Two counts of attempted burglary, assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and drug possession

- 2022: Burglary

- 2021: Burglary

- 2019: Two counts of burglary and one count of criminal damaging

Allen's attorney, James Jenkins, previously told Fox News Digital that the Dec. 14 alleged murder was "far from" an intentional homicide.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for The Bail Project told Fox News Digital some family members supported their decision to post bail for Allen, while others disagreed.

"The Bail Project does not comment on the details of individual cases or private conversations, out of respect for client privacy, but we can confirm that family members supported this client’s release," the group said.

"As with many families navigating a loved one’s incarceration, perspectives among relatives can and often do differ. The Bail Project does not adjudicate family disagreements or comment on private conversations. Our role is limited to providing court-authorized bail assistance through an established review process, not to substituting our judgment – or anyone else’s – for that of the court."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar incident happened in Indianapolis in 2021.

Dylan McGinnis, 24, was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2021, by Travis Lang, who was previously being held in jail for possession of cocaine in addition to three other felony charges, including breaking and entering, resisting arrest and burglary, according to Fox 59 .

The initial charges were filed in December 2020, and Lang posted $5,650 in bail funds in January 2021, according to court documents. The Bail Project assisted with paying a portion of the bail.

Lang was convicted in 2023 of murdering McGinnis.

The Bail Project did not respond to allegations that it ignored Allen’s family’s wishes and paid for his release.