U.S.

Lenient judges ignore red flags, cave to soft-on-crime pressures as they release repeat offenders: attorney

Decarlos Brown Jr allegedly stabbed Iryna Zarutska to death after history of assaults and robberies

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Expert explains judicial factors in release of suspect accused in Charlotte killing Video

Expert explains judicial factors in release of suspect accused in Charlotte killing

Attorney Nicole Brenecki told Fox News Digital that rising recidivism and repeat-offender violence stem from systemic failure.

The killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, allegedly by a recently released repeat offender, is amplifying nationwide criticism of judicial rulings that put violent suspects back on the streets.

Critics argue that judges are too lenient, but New York City trial attorney Nicole Brenecki said the issue is layered.

"I think we can agree that it's not just common knowledge in society," she told Fox News Digital. "I think there's also statistics available to us right now that repeat offenders are on the rise. Recidivism is at an all-time high."

split image showing Decarlos Brown mugshot and surveillance footage from light rail

A mugshot of Decarlos Brown; Surveillance footage showing Brown on the light rail train before allegedly killing Iryna Zarutska. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office; CATS)

LEAVITT BLASTS 'MANY OUTLETS IN THIS ROOM' AT BRIEFING FOR FAILING TO COVER MURDER OF IRYNA ZARUTSKA

Brenecki said that the period after the individuals leave jail or prison is "the highest risk" for reoffending because of housing instability, job instability and lack of basic resources. But she also pointed to the growing pressure on courts to move cases along quickly and overwhelming caseloads.

"There is a trend towards leniency," she said. "And that trend is criticized because we see the results – these people do go out and commit the offense again. And that jeopardizes public safety."

The memorial dedicated to slain 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska

A view of the memorial dedicated to slain 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska at the East/West Blvd light rail station in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 11, 2025. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The suspect in Zarutska's killing, Decarlos Brown Jr., allegedly attacked and stabbed her to death while the young Ukrainian refugee was commuting home from her pizzeria job in August.

Brown had a history of violent crime, including assaults and robberies, and had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Yet he was still free and walking the streets.

Brenecki said that judges often face public backlash in such cases like Zarutska's, but many misunderstand the legal constraints in place.

Bad things happen in life.

Attorney Nicole Brenecki said that not all arrests result in convictions, but that repeated arrests still signal a clear pattern of dangerous behavior. (FILE PHOTO/JaysonPhotography)

IRYNA ZARUTSKA FLED UKRAINE FOR SAFETY BUT DEMOCRATS' SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES FAILED HER

"This is a very, very difficult subject because we have this term ‘judicial discretion,’" she said. "When it comes to the release or bail, it’s all discretionary. There are risk assessment factors they’re supposed to be looking at, but mistakes are made."

She said that judges are required to strike a balance between maintaining the presumption of innocence for the accused and ensuring public safety. But even so, some decisions defy common sense.

"When you see the articles in the media saying people were released, and they had, I don’t know, 70 prior arrests, there is a red flag there," she said. "For some reason, it is not being brought to attention at the time of the sentencing or release."

She noted that not all arrests result in convictions, but that repeated arrests still signal a clear pattern of dangerous behavior.

"Arrest does not always lead to a conviction, but the arrest is usually based on some act," she said. "So even if this person finds themselves perpetually in those types of situations that lead to arrests, it’s somewhat of a red flag."

WATCH: Chicago train attack revives debate on cashless bail for repeat offenders

Chicago train attack revives debate on cashless bail for repeat offenders Video

Brenecki said that part of the problem is that judges are influenced, consciously or not, by political and social pressures for deincarceration.

"I don’t think judges should be looking at the state of society and saying, ‘Oh, perhaps we should be doing better as a nation in terms of curbing poverty,’" she said. "This is not a judge’s place to make those considerations and have them outweigh public safety."

"If I were to sum up everything, I think it’s the failure of the judicial system and the court system and the court system more than anything else," she said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
