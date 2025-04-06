Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Family says vehicle hit by lightning on highway sounded like a gunshot

Deputies say family of 3 OK after lightning struck their moving vehicle

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
An Illinois family walked away unharmed after deputies say lightning struck their car while they were driving on a highway on Saturday.

The incident happened on Route 13 in southern Illinois just before 6 p.m. Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded and found the family of three standing outside the Ford, which had sustained substantial damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family told deputies that they heard a loud, gunshot-like noise before the vehicle filled with smoke. 

Family car damaged by lightning strike

A family survived a lightning strike while they were traveling down a highway in Illinois on Saturday evening, according to officials. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies determined that the lightning strike disabled the car's electrical system and caused an explosion that blew apart the rear bumper and exhaust system, scattering debris across the roadway.

Damage from lightning strike

The strike disabled the car’s electrical system and blew off the rear bumper and exhaust, scattering debris on the road, according to the sheriff's office. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Images shared by the sheriff's office showed the extent of the damage, including a small hole in the roof of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and authorities said the family was safe.

Roof view

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said a family's vehicle sustained extensive damage after being struck by lightning on Saturday evening while driving on a highway in Illinois. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Local firefighters also assisted and deputies said the family's vehicle was towed from the scene. 

Several roads across the county were closed on Saturday due to flooding, according to the sheriff's office.

View from roof of SUV

Deputies said the lightning strike left a hole in the top of the vehicle. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

"Please use caution near rising water. High water and flowing water across roadways may be swifter and deeper than expected," deputies warned. 

