Family says vehicle hit by lightning on highway sounded like a gunshot

An Illinois family walked away unharmed after deputies say lightning struck their car while they were driving on a highway on Saturday.

The incident happened on Route 13 in southern Illinois just before 6 p.m. Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded and found the family of three standing outside the Ford, which had sustained substantial damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family told deputies that they heard a loud, gunshot-like noise before the vehicle filled with smoke.

Deputies determined that the lightning strike disabled the car's electrical system and caused an explosion that blew apart the rear bumper and exhaust system, scattering debris across the roadway.

Images shared by the sheriff's office showed the extent of the damage, including a small hole in the roof of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and authorities said the family was safe.

Local firefighters also assisted and deputies said the family's vehicle was towed from the scene.

Several roads across the county were closed on Saturday due to flooding, according to the sheriff's office.

"Please use caution near rising water. High water and flowing water across roadways may be swifter and deeper than expected," deputies warned.

