Florida

Family rescued by Coast Guard after boat captain struck by lightning off Florida’s coast

The owner of the 24-foot vessel is working with commercial salvage to recover the boat

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A family outing took a terrifying turn on Saturday after a boat captain was struck by lightning, leaving the group stuck off the Florida coast and needing to be rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Seven people were rescued from the 24-foot boat after it lost power following the lightning strike. 

It happened about two miles east of Cape Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in a post on social media.

The family and the captain were taken onboard the U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral's rescue response boat and transported to a safe haven where the captain received medical care.

Crews working to rescue family and captain from boat

A family and a boat captain were safely brought back to shore on Saturday after the vessel they were on was struck by lightning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

The extent of the captain's injuries was unclear. 

According to the Cape Canaveral Coast Guard station, the boat was anchored and it's owner is working with commercial salvage for recovery operations.

Family on board on rescue boat

A family was among seven people rescued from a disabled vessel that was left floating off the Florida coast after it and its captain were struck by lightning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

"Bravo Zulu!" many users commented and praised the Coast Guard for the swift rescue. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral also added that this was a reminder to be aware and mindful of the weather conditions before heading out on water.  

"Please make sure you and your families are monitoring the weather before launching and while on the water as we approach this summer season!" the U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral wrote. 