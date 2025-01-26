Expand / Collapse search
Brazil

Striking video shows moment British Airways plane is hit by lightning

Video shows lightning strike the tail of the aircraft in severe weather

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
British Airways plane appears to get struck by lightning in Brazil Video

British Airways plane appears to get struck by lightning in Brazil

A British Airways plane appeared to be struck by lightning while at the gate at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil. (Credit: Bernhard Warr /TMX)

Striking video shows the moment a British Airways plane was hit by lightning while sitting at a gate at a Brazilian airport on Friday.

In a video posted to X by Bernhard Warr, a British Airways plane is seen parked at a gate at the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil in the rain, when suddenly lightning strikes in spectacular fashion. 

As future passengers waited for boarding, lightning could be seen striking the tail of the aircraft. The video appeared to be modified to show the strike in slow motion as one of the tarmac crew members is seen slowly walking toward the rear of the plane.

"I’m in GRU waiting to come home [but] my plane has had to go off for a check," Warr wrote. "What sort of checks will get done on it?"

british-airways-plane-lightning-brazil

A British Airways plane at Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil was struck by lightning while passengers waited to board it on Friday. (Credit:  Bernhard Warr /TMX)

Warr later wrote that he had touched down safely in London.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment and additional information about the lightning strike.

