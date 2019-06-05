Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Family of slain Chicago cab driver sues Uber

Associated Press

CHICAGO – The family of a Chicago cab driver who died after being hurt in a fight with a ride-sharing driver is suing Uber.

Fangqui Lu is wanted on a murder warrant in the September death of Anis Tungekar. Authorities say the 64-year-old Tungekar was injured two days before his death by Lu, who worked for Uber. Lu is believed to be in China.

Tungekar's family seeks $10 million in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Family attorney Michael Gallagher says Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of its drivers. Uber declined comment.

The lawsuit contends Lu fatally kicked Tungekar in the head during a traffic altercation. The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beating up a passenger while driving for a different ride-share company.