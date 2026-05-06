Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Oklahoma Arcadia Lake mass shooting: 'Loving caring person'

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Family has identified the 18 year-old woman killed in the Oklahoma's Acadia Lake mass shooting that left nearly two dozen others injured.

A GoFundMe her family created Tuesday night establishes Avianna Smith-Gray as "a victim of a mass shooting (Arcadia lake Shooting)" and states she was "a Loving caring person."

The GoFundMe also shared that Smith-Gray was an avid dancer, good with children and a talented singer and hairstylist.

"Avianna was so full of life and loved spending time with her family, friends, her boyfriend, & etc. she was 18 years old just graduated and was waiting to walk that stage! I can go on and on about her but know she was loved by many!" the GoFundMe message concluded.

SHOOTING DURING PARTY AT OKLAHOMA'S ARCADIA LAKE LEAVES AT LEAST 10 WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

Local police did not confirm her identity, but did confirm that an 18-year-old died as a result of injuries incurred at the mass shooting.

"We are saddened to confirm that an 18-year-old young woman has passed away from injuries sustained in the Arcadia Lake shooting on Sunday night," the Edmond Police Department (EPD) wrote in a Tuesday night X post.

The Arcadia Lake shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to EPD. At least 23 victims suffered gunshot-related injuries and at least 10 were taken to local area hospitals, according to a statement from EPD.

SHOOTING AT OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY RESIDENCE HALL LEAVES MULTIPLE VICTIMS

"The incident occurred during an unsanctioned party that began after dark and was advertised across multiple social media platforms, drawing a large crowd of young adults from across the metro area," EPD's statement read.

EPD responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded, according to EPD.

The trouble reportedly started when some of the party attendees started arguing with each other about their boyfriends, witness Jeremiah Braxton told The Associated Press.

"Everybody got scared, dudes was panicking, women was panicking, people seeing their friends fight," Braxton said.

Another witness, Michael Triplet, was shot in the rear. He told the AP it was a "scary situation."

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At this time, the police have not released any information on a possible subject and say "investigators are actively working the case."

Fox News Digital contacted EPD for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.