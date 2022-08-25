Stabbing at Pennsylvania elementary school leaves 4 injured before shots fired into nearby home: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Pennsylvania say four people have suffered "significant injuries" from "suspected knife attacks" outside an elementary school near Philadelphia this week before shots were fired into a nearby home.

The incidents that allegedly unfolded Tuesday in the vicinity of Penn Valley Elementary School may be related, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

In a statement, police say the first incident at the elementary school, "which is believed to have occurred between the hours of 9:00 PM and 11:45 PM, involved a physical altercation between two groups of individuals.

PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT AFTER CONFRONTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES; 4 SUSPECTS CAUGHT

"During this altercation, four individuals sustained injuries from suspected knife attacks," the Falls Township Police Department said. "These victims, three juveniles and one adult, received medical care, for significant injuries, at local hospitals prior to being discharged."

Then at 11:45 p.m., police say officers were dispatched to a neighborhood about a mile away by car from the school "for the report of gunshots being fired in the area.

QUADRUPLE SHOOTING ON PHILADELPHIA STREET CORNER PART OF DAYTIME RASH OF VIOLENCE

"Further investigation determined a yet to be identified subject(s) fired multiple gunshots into an occupied residence," police said. "There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident."

Police believe both incidents may be related to each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Descriptions of the suspects involved were not immediately available.

"As such violence is intolerable and offensive in our community, we are asking residents of the areas surrounding both locations to provide any information that they may possess," police added.