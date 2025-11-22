Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Explosion rocks senior living apartment building in Ohio, multiple people injured

Blast destroyed large portion of apartment building in Austintown

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Authorities investigate explosion at Ohio apartment building Video

Authorities investigate explosion at Ohio apartment building

Multiple people were injured Saturday in an explosion at a senior living apartment building in Austintown, Ohio. (Credit: WYFX)

Several people were injured in a large explosion Saturday at a senior living apartment complex in Austintown, Ohio.

The explosion, which took out a large portion of the Phoenix House apartment building, happened just before 1 p.m. local time, FOX 8 reported.

Austintown Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom O’Hara told the outlet several people were injured, though no fatalities were immediately confirmed.

An explosion that damaged part of a building in Youngstown, Ohio

A building in Ohio was damaged due to an explosion, leaving multiple injured on Saturday. (WKBN)

Resident Cindy Duke told FOX 8 the explosion "felt like a bomb."

Another resident, Don Lampley, who has no legs, told the outlet he was watching the Ohio State game with a friend when "there was a big, loud blast, then BOOM!"

Phoenix House Apartments in Youngstown, Ohio

The Phoenix House Apartments in Youngstown, Ohio prior to the explosion. (Google Maps)

The cause of the explosion has not yet been released.

The Austintown Township Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital. 

Police lights flashing at night

The cause of the explosion has not yet been released. (iStock)

The Austintown Fire Department declined inquiries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

