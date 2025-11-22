Explosion rocks senior living apartment building in Ohio, multiple people injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several people were injured in a large explosion Saturday at a senior living apartment complex in Austintown, Ohio.

The explosion, which took out a large portion of the Phoenix House apartment building, happened just before 1 p.m. local time, FOX 8 reported.

Austintown Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom O’Hara told the outlet several people were injured, though no fatalities were immediately confirmed.

Resident Cindy Duke told FOX 8 the explosion "felt like a bomb."

Another resident, Don Lampley, who has no legs, told the outlet he was watching the Ohio State game with a friend when "there was a big, loud blast, then BOOM!"

The cause of the explosion has not yet been released.

The Austintown Township Police Department and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The Austintown Fire Department declined inquiries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates