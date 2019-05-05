Expecting plea deal, Latin King facing shooting charges admits to second murder

A gang member facing charges for a fatal drive-by shooting in Chicago admitted to another murder, expecting a plea deal for cooperating as a witness, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Sergio Gonzalez, 35, was charged with the second murder by Cook County prosecutors, after he admitted to dragging the victim into a vehicle and helping to carry out the shooting.

Gonzalez had been charged with first-degree murder in a 2016 fatal drive-by shooting of a 17-year old boy in Brighton Park, and to get a lighter sentence, the Chicago Sun Times says he told prosecutors last August he had been a witness to another killing. During that conversation with authorities, he admitted to the death of Miguel Segura, 20, who prosecutors say was shot multiple times nine years ago.

The Chicago-Sun Times says most of the information given about the Segura murder case came from the mouth of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told prosecutors he was at a "Latin Kings Party" on May 31, 2010, with a man named "ghost" when they decided to hunt for members of the rival Two Six street gang.

They drove to rival gang territory where they saw Segura, a former Latin King and classmate of Gonzalez, who was now a Two Sixer.

After Gonzalez and Ghost made it seem like they were members of the Two Sixer's in an attempt to gain Segura's trust, they told him to get in their van. When Segura refused, Gonzalez forced him in and drove to an alleyway in Latin Kings territory. There, prosecutors say Segura was forced out of the vehicle and shot to death by Ghost.

Last Wednesday, the Chicago Sun Times reported Gonzalez was charged in Segura's death after identifying a picture of Segura as the man he and Ghost had killed nine years ago.

In regards to the 2016 case, Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty and the case is still pending, according to court records.

He is being held without bail on the new charges and is due back in court on May 23.