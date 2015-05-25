Expand / Collapse search
May 3, 2016

Exotic dancer's death reveals underworld of 'pumping parties,' at-home cosmetic surgery

By | Associated Press
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Padge Gordon, also known as Padge Victoria Windslowe. An aspiring rapper known as "the Black Madam," Windslowe is accused of killing a 20-year-old dancer from London during a procedure that involved silicone buttocks injections and Krazy Glue. Her third-degree murder trial is expected to start Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015 in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. (AP Photo/Philadelphia Police Department, File)

PHILADELPHIA – An exotic dancer's death at an airport hotel has led Philadelphia police to investigate the strange underworld of "pumping parties" and illegal cosmetic surgery.

An aspiring rapper known as "the Black Madam" is accused of killing the 20-year-old dancer from London during a procedure that involved silicone buttocks injections and Krazy Glue.

Padge Victoria Windslowe's third-degree murder trial is expected to start Thursday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court.

Police say that Windslowe fled the hotel room after Claudia Aderotimi started having trouble breathing during "a touch-up" to celebrate her birthday in 2011.

A coroner has testified that the industrial-grade silicone spread to her lungs and brain and caused a pulmonary embolism.

The defense is expected to challenge the medical evidence.

Windslowe also is charged with practicing medicine without a license.