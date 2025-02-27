Bomb threat near Texas courthouse prompts 2-mile evacuation

A swath of a Texas town was advised to evacuate on Thursday after authorities said they were responding to "an ongoing bomb threat" near a county courthouse.

The evacuation zone spans a 2-mile radius in the downtown Angleton area near the Brazoria County Courthouse, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook.

"A threat has been made near the Brazoria County Courthouse, and as a precaution, the courthouse is being evacuated," the sheriff's office wrote in an earlier post. "At this time, we ask everyone to avoid the area within a two-mile radius of the Brazoria County Courthouse, as BCSO Deputies work to investigate further."

Authorities have established a perimeter and shut down several roads in the area.

It’s unclear how or who made the threat. It also remained unclear whether authorities found the reported bomb.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.