Bomb threat near Texas courthouse prompts 2-mile evacuation

2-mile radius in downtown Angleton, Texas, advised to evacuate, sheriff's office says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A swath of a Texas town was advised to evacuate on Thursday after authorities said they were responding to "an ongoing bomb threat" near a county courthouse.

The evacuation zone spans a 2-mile radius in the downtown Angleton area near the Brazoria County Courthouse, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook.

"A threat has been made near the Brazoria County Courthouse, and as a precaution, the courthouse is being evacuated," the sheriff's office wrote in an earlier post. "At this time, we ask everyone to avoid the area within a two-mile radius of the Brazoria County Courthouse, as BCSO Deputies work to investigate further."

Authorities have established a perimeter and shut down several roads in the area.

Brazoria County Courthouse

The sheriff's office said a threat has been made near the Brazoria County Courthouse, and, as a precaution, the courthouse is being evacuated. Authorities later advised a 2-mile radius of downtown Angleton, Texas, to also evacuate. (Google Maps)

It’s unclear how or who made the threat. It also remained unclear whether authorities found the reported bomb.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.