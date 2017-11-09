Ex-officer who shot unarmed teen had history of aggression

A white former suburban Dallas police officer fired and charged with murder after killing an unarmed black teen has a long history of hostile and aggressive behavior, according to a court record.

The record filed Thursday states that in one of those actions, Roy Oliver "flipped off" the vehicle in which 15-year-old Jordan Edwards sat, dead from Oliver's gunfire.

Prosecutors state in the court filing that they will detail the former Balch Springs police officer's behavior for a Dallas County jury hearing the murder case.

The record also shows that in eighth grade, Oliver carried a knife and a stun gun, wore paramilitary clothing and was a member of a group called "Caucasians in Effect." Prosecutors say he posted swastikas in public places and hated anyone who wasn't Caucasian.