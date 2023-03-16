Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Ex-Detroit police officer sentenced to over 2 years for role in bribery case involving towing company

MI officer accepted over $3,400 in payments from a towing company in 2018

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for his role in a bribery conspiracy intended to break rules and steer cars to a favored towing company.

Daniel Vickers' sentence was announced this week by the U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit.

Vickers and former Detroit police Lt. John F. Kennedy agreed to accept money and other items from a towing company in exchange for towing service referrals, according to the government.

MICHIGAN POLICE OFFICER PULLS PASSENGER FROM BURNING SUV

The evidence included secretly recorded phone conversations in which referrals were made to a towing company that was not on the police department’s rotation list. It can be lucrative work: Towing companies can charge storage fees until a car is claimed and even sell a vehicle at auction after a certain period.

A Michigan police officer was sentenced to over two years in prison for his role in a towing bribery scheme.

A Michigan police officer was sentenced to over two years in prison for his role in a towing bribery scheme.

Vickers, 54, accepted more than $3,400 in payments from a towing company in 2018, authorities said.

MICHIGAN ADULT, 3 CHILDREN DEAD IN UPPER PENINSULA HOUSE FIRE

Kennedy at one point commanded the police department’s Public Integrity Unit. He accepted nearly $15,000 in bribes. The government said he was supposed to be investigating the towing company. Kennedy pleaded guilty last summer to the bribery conspiracy and faces an April 18 sentencing.

Six people have been charged as part of the federal government's investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Councilman Andre Spivey pleaded guilty in 2021 to accepting $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing policy. Spivey resigned.