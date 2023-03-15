Michigan adult, 3 children dead in Upper Peninsula house fire

A house fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has killed an adult and three young children, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to range in age from 1 to 4 years old were recovered from the fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie, the city's police and fire chiefs said in a news release posted on Facebook.

An adult in their 30s was found dead at the scene of the fire, Police Chief Wesley Bierling said.

The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The names and exact ages of the victims were being withheld pending confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin, the police and fire departments said.

The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation, they said.

Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles north of Detroit.