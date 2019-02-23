Ex-Citigroup president caught up in prostitution sting that ensnared Robert Kraft, report says

NFL owner Robert Kraft isn’t the only prominent name snagged in a Florida prostitution bust.

The sweeping sex sting also nabbed a former Citigroup president and a president of a Florida Boys and Girls Club, according to reports.

At the same time, WPEC-TV reported Friday that the probe also nabbed three former law enforcement officers in Indian River County.

Bloomberg News on Friday named John Havens, Citigroup’s former president and chief operation officer, as one of those caught up in the prostitution probe in Palm Beach County.

The names of Havens and Kraft were on a list of 25 men facing charges of soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter, Fla., massage parlor called Orchids of Asia, according to the news outlet.

“I have no idea what you are talking about,” said a man who answered a listed phone number for Havens, Bloomberg News reported. The man then hung up and additional calls weren’t answered.

The list released by police matches Havens’ date of birth, the news outlet reported.

Havens, 62, resigned as Citigroup president in 2012 after a brief tenure. He is now chairman of Citigroup’s former hedge-fund arm, Napier Park Global Capital, and serves on the board of Money360, a commercial real estate lender, Bloomberg reported.

Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, is facing charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at Orchids of Asia, police said.

The 77-year-old Kraft denied any wrongdoing.

Also busted in the lengthy probe involving massage parlors in three Florida counties was Kenneth Wessel, the 75-year-old president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indian River County and the John’s Island Foundation, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported Friday.

Wessel, of Vero Beach, was arrested Wednesday on a soliciting prostitution charge and released on $1,000 bond.

He was one of 173 people nabbed in the prostitution probe in Indian River County.

Treasure Coast newspapers reported seeking comment from the Indian River County Boys and Girls Club, which provides after-school activities for children and the John’s Island Foundation, which provides grants to local nonprofits.

Court records accuse Wessel of engaging in a sex act with a woman at a place called East Spa in Vero Beach on Dec. 2, 2018.

A call from Fox News Saturday seeking comment from an attorney listed for Wessel in court papers was not immediately returned.

The three former law enforcement officers who are facing charges in the sex probe were Scott Taylor, 70, a former deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Charles Thompson, 67, a former Vero Beach cop and Vito Gioia, 54, a former Sebastian cop, WPEC reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.