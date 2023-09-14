Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Ex-CIA employee convicted last year in massive info theft now guilty of possessing images of child abuse

The former CIA software engineer, who could face decades in prison, possessed over 3,000 sexual abuse files of children as young as 2 years old

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • Last year, former CIA employee Joshua Schulte was convicted of releasing a trove of agency secrets through WikiLeaks in 2017.
  • The convicted software engineer was convicted again yesterday on charges of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images in encrypted areas of his home desktop computer.
  • Schulte, whose sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, could face decades in prison for both convictions.

A former CIA software engineer already convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history was convicted Wednesday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

A jury returned its verdict in Manhattan federal court against Joshua Schulte after prosecutors presented proof that Schulte had over 3,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as age 2 hidden in encrypted areas of his home desktop computer.

At sentencing scheduled for Jan. 10, Schulte could face decades in prison for Wednesday's conviction along with his conviction last year on charges that he released a trove of CIA secrets through WikiLeaks in 2017.

MARYLAND MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULTING CHILDREN AT UNLICENSED ANNAPOLIS DAY CARE: POLICE

Fox News New York graphic

In New York, Joshua Schulte, a former CIA software engineer convicted in a massive leak of classified information, was found guilty of possessing over 3,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices. Prior to his arrest, Schulte had helped create the hacking tools as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

A mistrial was declared at Schulte’s original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts, including illegal gathering and transmission of national defense information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schulte, 34, has been held behind bars without bail since 2018.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: "Joshua Schulte has already been held accountable for endangering our nation’s security, and today’s verdict holds him accountable for endangering our nation’s children as well."

A lawyer for Schulte declined comment.