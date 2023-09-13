Maryland man accused of sexual assaulting children at unlicensed Annapolis day care: police

Maryland police recently added more charges against a man who is accused of sexually assaulting children at an illegally-run day care.

Roberto Medina, 57, was charged with a slew of sex crimes including first-degree rape, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. The suspect was also booked for fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

The sexual assaults reportedly took place at an unlicensed day care in Annapolis between 2005 and 2015. FOX 5 Washington, D.C., obtained court documents revealing that the first victim came forward in March 2019, and said she was 5 years old when Medina assaulted her.

The suspect allegedly brought the victim into a room, locked the door and forced himself on her on at least three occasions. The victim also told police that Medina also secretly showed her pornographic videos on his cellphone with no sound.

The Annapolis Police Department reported that detectives became aware of the second victim's accusations in July. The 14-year-old came forward and said she was assaulted by Medina when she was six years old, FOX 5 reported.

The woman running the business — who FOX 5 reported was Medina's wife — went by the name Betty.

"Betty had been babysitting children there for approximately 16 years, from 2003-2019," Annapolis police said in a statement. Police added that they do not believe she was aware of the alleged sex crimes.

A third victim came forward in August and told police that she was abused by the suspect when she was eight years old in 2005.

"Roberto assaulted [the third victim] five days a week after school during the entire year that she was cared for by Betty," the court documents read, per FOX 5.

Anyone with information related to Medina or Betty's day care is urged to call Annapolis Police Detective Nancy Moore at 410-693-3635.