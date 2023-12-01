Evidence from half-eaten burrito leads to Wisconsin man pleading guilty to firebombing pro-life center

A 29-year-old man who firebombed a pro-life center in Madison, Wisconsin, last year, pleaded guilty on Friday after he was linked to the crime through DNA on a half-eaten burrito, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to Fox News.

On May 8, 2022, Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails into Madison’s Wisconsin Family Action office.

The attack, in which he tagged the threat "If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either," came less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion suggesting it would overturn Roe v. Wade leaked.

Roychowdhury was identified as a possible suspect last March soon after law enforcement officers collected a burrito he threw away in a public trash can to see if the DNA matched what was collected at the crime scene.

A forensic biologist was able to confirm that the two DNA samples matched and were likely the same person.

He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on March 28 after he bought a one-way ticket to Guatemala City, Guatemala.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

No one was in the office during the attack and no one was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.