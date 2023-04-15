Ohio pro-life pregnancy center attacked by radical 'Jane's Revenge' group: 'Abort God'

FIRST ON FOX: A pro-life pregnancy center in Ohio was attacked by the radical pro-choice group "Jane’s Revenge," which tagged the building with messages to "fund abortion" and "abort God."

HerChoice, a pro-life pregnancy center in Bowling Green, Ohio, was attacked by "Jane’s Revenge" and hit with anti-Christian and pro-choice graffiti.

HerChoice, also known as the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center (BGPC), provides free pregnancy and STI testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, as well as supplies for infants and toddlers.

The center, along with the other over 100 pregnancy centers across the Buckeye State, provide $15 million worth of services to families in need.

Ohio Right to Life CEO Peter Range told Fox News Digital the people "who work at the BGPC are some of the kindest, loving and caring individuals you could ever meet."

"Knowing these individuals personally, this attack on their center will only strengthen their resolve to continue to love those in need," Range said. "A huge thank you should be given to the local Knights of Columbus council and the college students who came out to help the cleanup process immediately upon seeing the vandalism."

"They represent the Bowling Green community at its finest. In the broader context, though, there has been well over 100 attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations since last year," he continued. "Everyone in this state and nation, no matter their political affiliation or stance on abortion, should support centers and organizations that help mothers."

Range said he prays "local officials, statewide elected members and national leaders will all rise to the moment and speak out against these attacks to put an end to these senseless attacks once and for all."

The graffiti on the pregnancy center read "liars," "fake clinic," "fund abortion" and "abort God."

Additionally, the group signed its name – the calling card left behind on the other attacks linked to "Jane’s Revenge."

Last month, the Justice Department charged two more people for carrying out a targeted attack on a pro-life pregnancy center in Winter Haven, Florida.

The DOJ announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Gabriella Oropesa and Annarella Rivera for engaging in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health services facilities from providing those services, along with co-conspirators Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, whom DOJ charged in January.

The crew allegedly targeted a pro-life pregnancy center and vandalized those facilities with spray-painted threats, including, "If abortions aren’t safe than [sic] neither are you," "YOUR TIME IS UP!!," "WE’RE COMING for U," and "We are everywhere," on the building.

Those messages are consistent with those that the far-left group, Jane’s Revenge, took credit for leaving spray-painted on pro-life centers after vandalizing dozens of them following the leaked Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that eventually led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

DOJ said similar facilities in Hollywood and Hialeah, Florida, were also allegedly targeted.

